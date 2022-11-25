Name missing from CBI chargesheet, emboldened Sisodia seeks apology from PM Modi

With his name not finding a mention in the CBI chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tore into the BJP and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “should stop hatching such conspiracies against the elected government”.

While Sisodia is named in the FIR filed earlier by the CBI, the chargesheet does not mention him.

Seven persons are named in connection with alleged corruption in the Delhi government’s now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. “We have named Vijay Nair, the former CEO of events company Only Much Louder (OML), who had been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party; Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally; Managing Director of India Ahead News and Andhra Prabha newspaper Mootha Gautam; Sameer Mahendru, managing director of Indospirit Group; Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who owns a Hyderabad-based infrastructure company; and two former excise officers, Kuldeep and Narendra Singh,” a senior official said, adding that out of seven, two – Nair and Boinpally – were arrested by the CBI.

“We have mentioned in our chargesheet that our investigation is still going on and we are probing the role of other persons mentioned in the FIR,” the official said.

CM Arvind Kejriwal, too, took the opportunity to back his deputy once more. “Manish’s name is not in the CBI chargesheet. The whole case is fake. Nothing was found in the raid. 800 officers found nothing in their investigation for 4 months. Manish gave hope of a good future to crores of poor children of the country through an education revolution. I am sad that a conspiracy was hatched to defame such a person by implicating him in a false case,” he tweeted.

Sisodia meanwhile said: “After months of investigation, CBI has given a clean chit to me in the case. They raided my house, bank locker and even visited my village but could not find anything. They put 800 officers but couldn’t achieve anything. CBI’s chargesheet now clearly shows that BJP, through its L-G and chief secretary, filed a false FIR against the liquor policy to malign my name and show the AAP government chosen by the people of Delhi in bad light. Now, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena should resign and strict action against the CS should be taken for defaming Delhi government.”

He also demanded an apology from the PM: “Desh ke raja pradhan mantri jo CBI, ED ka durpayog kar ke vipaksh ki sarkar ko giraane ki koshish karte hain, unhe bhi maafi mangni chaiye.”

“BJP should feel ashamed for putting such allegations against every other scheme of the Delhi government. Classrooms are being constructed and they are raising questions. These are classrooms for poor children. Actions should be taken against LG and CS for their involvement in BJP’s conspiracy,” he said. “Soon, Satyendar Jain will also be cleared like me.”