CBI caught 2 MCD officers red-handed after taking Rs 4 lakh as bribe from suspended employees, Delhi court told

A trap laid by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following a complaint by two suspended employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over an alleged demand of a bribe of Rs 4 lakh for a favourable inquiry report led to the arrest of two senior officers of the civic body — Deputy Commissioner Lt Col Abhishek Kumar Mishra and Administrative Officer Devanshu Gautam, both posted at MCD’s Shahdara North Zone — on Monday. While giving the details of the case and the arrests, the CBI told a special court on Tuesday that Mishra allegedly demanded the bribe from the suspended employees on behalf of Mishra and both were caught with the bribe.

The court took note of an alleged transcript of the conversation between the two officers produced by the CBI after the bribe was received. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh then sent the arrested officers to one-day CBI custody. “In the considered opinion of this court, one day police custody of both the accused seems justified,” the Judge said in his order.

As per the CBI’s submissions in the court, which are recorded in the order, MCD employees Mukesh Kumar Sharma and his colleague Gajender Kumar were under suspension and their departmental inquiry was being conducted by Lt Mishra. Gautam acted as a “conduit” of Mishra and demanded the bribe to extend favour to the suspended officers in the departmental proceedings.

After Mukesh, the suspended officer, lodged a complaint with the CBI on March 27, the agency laid a trap to catch the accused red-handed. Gautam, the CBI told the court, was apprehended red-handed by the agency after he allegedly accepted the bribe from Mukesh inside his car.

Gautam, the court was told, called Mishra at 2:39 pm on Monday. This call, however, remained unanswered. The second call, which was just 11 minutes later, was allegedly hung up. The third call which was allegedly made at 4:05 pm was answered. In this call, the CBI told the court, Gautam told Mishra about the “delivery of 4 lakhs” by Mukesh and Gajender. The CBI had also recorded the transcript of the alleged conversation.

“The copy of transcript of communication between A1 (Mishra) & A2 (Gautam) clearly reflects that A2 informed A1 after receipt of the bribe amount that Rs. 4 lakh have been delivered. In that communication, A2 specifically told A1 that Mukesh and another came and met him and that they have delivered ‘four”, by specifically stating 4 diya hai sir….. 4 diya hai sir (have given four sir),” the court order read.

“Thereafter, A1 replied ‘theek hai theek hai, ghar mein jakey mil lo, koi dikkat nahin (It’s ok… meet at the home)… In one more call by A2 to A1 before going to house of A1, A2 specifically asked whether there was anyone available at his house, which was replied by A1 in affirmative,” the order added.

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As per the CBI, Gautam asked Mishra on call to inform his “family member” after which Mishra allegedly confirmed his address. “It is only thereafter that A2 went to the house of A1 and delivered Rs 4 Lakh. During his conversation with the wife of A1 before delivery of the bribe amount, Mukesh asked her whether she received a call from A2 upon which his wife replied ‘yes’ and invited Mukesh inside,” the order stated.

“…at this stage it does not lie in the mouth of A1 that he was completely unaware of any bribe transaction… Rather the conversation Indicates otherwise. IO (the investigating officer) states that after A2 informed A1 about delivery of the bribe, A1 informed his wife through WhatsApp about A1’s expected arrival,” Judge Singh said.

The CBI had arrived at Mishra’s residence and waited for his arrival. On arrival, Mishra was arrested and the bribe money was allegedly recovered from his house, the court was told.

CM Rekha Gupta responded to the arrests in a post on X on Tuesday, saying, “Zero tolerance for corruption in Delhi.Strict action. No exceptions. No protection for anyone. We are unwavering in our commitment to clean and transparent governance.”