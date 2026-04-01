CBI caught 2 MCD officers red-handed after taking Rs 4 lakh as bribe from suspended employees, Delhi court told

Suspended employees were 'promised favourable inquiry report'

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
4 min readNew DelhiApr 1, 2026 02:03 AM IST
CBI caught MCD officers after taking bribe, CBI MCD officers taking Rs 4 lakh as bribe, CBI caught MCD officers red-handed after taking Rs 4 lakh as bribe, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsThe CBI had arrived at Mishra's residence and waited for his arrival. On arrival, Mishra was arrested and the bribe money was allegedly recovered from his house, the court was told.
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A trap laid by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following a complaint by two suspended employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over an alleged demand of a bribe of Rs 4 lakh for a favourable inquiry report led to the arrest of two senior officers of the civic body — Deputy Commissioner Lt Col Abhishek Kumar Mishra and Administrative Officer Devanshu Gautam, both posted at MCD’s Shahdara North Zone — on Monday. While giving the details of the case and the arrests, the CBI told a special court on Tuesday that Mishra allegedly demanded the bribe from the suspended employees on behalf of Mishra and both were caught with the bribe.

The court took note of an alleged transcript of the conversation between the two officers produced by the CBI after the bribe was received. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh then sent the arrested officers to one-day CBI custody. “In the considered opinion of this court, one day police custody of both the accused seems justified,” the Judge said in his order.

As per the CBI’s submissions in the court, which are recorded in the order, MCD employees Mukesh Kumar Sharma and his colleague Gajender Kumar were under suspension and their departmental inquiry was being conducted by Lt Mishra. Gautam acted as a “conduit” of Mishra and demanded the bribe to extend favour to the suspended officers in the departmental proceedings.

After Mukesh, the suspended officer, lodged a complaint with the CBI on March 27, the agency laid a trap to catch the accused red-handed. Gautam, the CBI told the court, was apprehended red-handed by the agency after he allegedly accepted the bribe from Mukesh inside his car.

Gautam, the court was told, called Mishra at 2:39 pm on Monday. This call, however, remained unanswered. The second call, which was just 11 minutes later, was allegedly hung up. The third call which was allegedly made at 4:05 pm was answered. In this call, the CBI told the court, Gautam told Mishra about the “delivery of 4 lakhs” by Mukesh and Gajender. The CBI had also recorded the transcript of the alleged conversation.

“The copy of transcript of communication between A1 (Mishra) & A2 (Gautam) clearly reflects that A2 informed A1 after receipt of the bribe amount that Rs. 4 lakh have been delivered. In that communication, A2 specifically told A1 that Mukesh and another came and met him and that they have delivered ‘four”, by specifically stating 4 diya hai sir….. 4 diya hai sir (have given four sir),” the court order read.

“Thereafter, A1 replied ‘theek hai theek hai, ghar mein jakey mil lo, koi dikkat nahin (It’s ok… meet at the home)… In one more call by A2 to A1 before going to house of A1, A2 specifically asked whether there was anyone available at his house, which was replied by A1 in affirmative,” the order added.

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As per the CBI, Gautam asked Mishra on call to inform his “family member” after which Mishra allegedly confirmed his address. “It is only thereafter that A2 went to the house of A1 and delivered Rs 4 Lakh. During his conversation with the wife of A1 before delivery of the bribe amount, Mukesh asked her whether she received a call from A2 upon which his wife replied ‘yes’ and invited Mukesh inside,” the order stated.

“…at this stage it does not lie in the mouth of A1 that he was completely unaware of any bribe transaction… Rather the conversation Indicates otherwise. IO (the investigating officer) states that after A2 informed A1 about delivery of the bribe, A1 informed his wife through WhatsApp about A1’s expected arrival,” Judge Singh said.

The CBI had arrived at Mishra’s residence and waited for his arrival. On arrival, Mishra was arrested and the bribe money was allegedly recovered from his house, the court was told.

CM Rekha Gupta responded to the arrests in a post on X on Tuesday, saying, “Zero tolerance for corruption in Delhi.Strict action. No exceptions. No protection for anyone. We are unwavering in our commitment to clean and transparent governance.”

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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