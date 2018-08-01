CBI books Unitech promoter for ‘bribing’ Delhi Police SHO

The agency has registered the FIR against nine accused — eight individuals and the company Unitech Ltd, sources said. (Representational Image) The agency has registered the FIR against nine accused — eight individuals and the company Unitech Ltd, sources said. (Representational Image)

The CBI on Tuesday booked Unitech Ltd promoter Ramesh Chandra for allegedly bribing a Delhi police station house officer (SHO) to go slow in the cases registered against the company.

The agency also caught the SHO and a Unitech lawyer “exchanging bribes” and subsequently arrested them.

CBI sources claimed that information had been received by the agency that Unitech Ltd was making regular payments to the SHO of Saket police station, Neeraj Kumar, not to take any action on FIRs registered at his police station against the company on court orders.

The agency learnt that an installment of Rs 2 lakh would be paid to the SHO on Tuesday, and laid a trap. The CBI claimed it caught Unitech lawyer Neeraj Walia paying the bribe amount to Neeraj Kumar. “Several people who have been allegedly duped by Unitech had filed cases in Saket Court. These cases had been transferred to Saket police station by the court for investigation. To ensure no action was taken, the company was making regular payments to the SHO,” a CBI officer said.

It is alleged that the Saket Court had referred 47 cases related to Unitech Ltd to Saket police station for probe.

Following the arrest, the agency has also carried out searches at various locations across Delhi, including at the registered office of Unitech Ltd at Saket.

