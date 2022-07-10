CBI books ex-Delhi Jal Board chief engineer, NBCC officials for graft

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked a former chief engineer of Delhi Jal Board, two senior executives of National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and four others, apart from a private company, in a case of alleged corruption. The agency has alleged that the officials favoured the private company in grant of a tender for pecuniary gains.

Those booked by the agency include Jagdish Kumar Arora, the then chief engineer (WW); PK Gupta, the then senior engineer (WW)-II; Sushil Kumar Goel, the then executive engineer (E&M); Ashok Sharma, the then AE (E&M); and Ranjit Kumar, the then AAO.

Apart from them, among those booked are D K Mittal, the then general manager, NBCC (India) Limited; Sadhan Kumar, project executive, NBCC (India) Limited; and M/s NKG Infrastructure Ltd (through its Director).

The agency also conducted searches at 10 locations in Delhi/NCR at the premises belonging to the accused and recovered valuables, documents and digital evidence.

“Rs 1.5 crore (approx), jewellery worth about Rs 1.2 crore, proof of fixed deposits worth Rs 69 lakh and property documents were also found from the residence of then general manager, NBCC,” the CBI said.

“It was alleged that the accused had entered into a conspiracy to provide undue favour to the said private company and had made it technically eligible (which was otherwise not allegedly eligible). It was further alleged that a tender NIT 22 was issued in December 2017 for supply, installation, testing & commissioning (SITC) of Electromagnetic Flow Meters and corresponding O&M operations for five years of Delhi Jal Board. It was also alleged that due to conspiracy of the accused with the said private company and false certificates and fabricated deviation statement issued by the NBCC, the said private company qualified and bagged tender worth Rs 38 crore,” the CBI said in a statement.