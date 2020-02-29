CBI books customs official, wife, sons over disproportionate assets

The CBI has alleged that Pandit’s assets were disproportionate to his income by Rs 3.96 crore. (File) The CBI has alleged that Pandit’s assets were disproportionate to his income by Rs 3.96 crore. (File)

The CBI has booked a senior customs department official for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Deepak Pandit has been booked along with his wife and two children. He is currently posted as Assistant Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise in Bhubaneshwar.

The CBI has alleged that Pandit’s assets were disproportionate to his income by Rs 3.96 crore. His disproportionate assets, according to CBI, were acquired during his stint with the Customs Department of Mumbai between January 1, 2000 to March 31, 2014.

Pandit is the younger brother of documentary filmmaker Ashoke Pandit,

“Deepak Pandit during the check period has acquired assets in the form of immovable properties and movable properties like bank balances, fixed deposits, Mutual funds in his own name and in the names of his family members worth Rs. 4,39,53,753/- against likely savings of Rs. 43,42,005/-. Thus, the accused Deepak Pandit was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3,96,11,748 acquired in his own name and in the names of his wife and two sons,” the CBI FIR said.

The agency alleged that his wife, Arushi Pandit, had during the check period acquired immovable properties in her name and sold the same. “She was not having any independent source of income at that time and it is alleged that properties were purchased by her for and on behalf of her husband Deepak Pandit,” it said.

Similarly, it has alleged, his elder son Ashutosh Pandit had also acquired immovable properties during the check period in the form of two flats at JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle, Mumbai for Rs 2 crore, when he was not having any source of income. “These properties were acquired by him for and on behalf of his father Deepak Pandit,” the agency said.

His younger son Divyansh Pandit, CBI has alleged, purchased gold bar bullion during the check period for Rs 94 lakh without any source of income.

