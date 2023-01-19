scorecardresearch
CBI books 18 Navy personnel, 2 of Kerala Police for claiming bogus I-T refunds

The CBI has registered an FIR under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy); and 276 C (wilfully attempting to evade tax) of the IT Act-1961 after on a complaint from T M Suganthamala, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax (HQ) (Tech) in Kerala.

Kerala news, Kerala, CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation, Indian Express, India news, current affairsIn his complaint, Suganthamala alleged that many of the salaried persons in Kannur were claiming bogus refunds since 2016-17 and some agents were filing income tax returns for some of them by collecting 10 per cent of the refund amount as fee.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against 31 individuals, including 18 personnel of the Indian Navy and two of the Kerala Police, for allegedly pocketing bogus income tax refunds of around Rs 44 lakh at Kannur in Kerala, since the assessment year 2016-17.

The CBI has registered an FIR under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy); and 276 C (wilfully attempting to evade tax) of the IT Act-1961 after on a complaint from T M Suganthamala, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax (HQ) (Tech) in Kerala. In his complaint, Suganthamala alleged that many of the salaried persons in Kannur were claiming bogus refunds since 2016-17 and some agents were filing income tax returns for some of them by collecting 10 per cent of the refund amount as fee.

In the FIR, Suganthamala said, “Verification by the assessing officers has revealed that these people were claiming bogus refunds by making various deductions, which were not included in the Form-16, such as deduction u/s 80DDB, 80E, 80EE, 80GG, 80GGC (relating to rent paid, donations to political parties, etc.). In some of the instances, they have admitted that their claims were wrong and repaid the refund amount with interest.”

Suganthamala said a total 51 salaried people had falsely claimed income tax refund in collusion with certain agents. “Out of 51 assessees, 20 individuals who had received the income tax refund paid back Rs 24.62 lakh to the department, after a notice was issued to them. They also admitted that they had committed a mistake in claiming the income tax refund,” the FIR states.

However, the remaining 31 assessees, including 18 Indian Navy personnel and two of Kerala Police, had falsely claimed and received the income tax refund. They have yet not paid back about Rs 44 lakh to the department which they allegedly pocketed on bogus claims, officials said.

