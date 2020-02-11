CBI arrests ex-Noida authority engineer

An FIR was filed by the investigating agency in 2018 against Singh for allegedly awarding tenders worth Rs 116.39 crore to five private firms during his tenure as chief engineer. (File) An FIR was filed by the investigating agency in 2018 against Singh for allegedly awarding tenders worth Rs 116.39 crore to five private firms during his tenure as chief engineer. (File)

Ex-Noida Authority engineer Yadav Singh was arrested by the CBI in connection with a money laundering case. Singh was earlier arrested by the agency in 2016 and granted bail by the Supreme Court on the condition that he will not tamper with evidence.

An FIR was filed by the investigating agency in 2018 against Singh for allegedly awarding tenders worth Rs 116.39 crore to five private firms during his tenure as chief engineer. Apart from Singh, five other officials of various real estate companies were also named in the FIR and charged under IPC section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

“During enquiry, it was prima-facie found that five firms/companies of associates/ friends of Yadav Singh and his family members were allegedly favoured unduly by Yadav Singh, the then CME Noida, in conspiracy with officers/officials of NOIDA Authority and private persons in getting several contracts in Noida in gross violation of tender norms and procedures,” read the FIR filed by the CBI in January 2018.

As per officials, Singh was first probed by the agency in 2015. Two chargesheets were filed in 2016 and 2017, in which he was accused of amassing wealth 512.6% more than his known source of income. In July 2019, the ED attached Singh’s properties worth Rs 89 lakh in connection with the case.

