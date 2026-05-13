CBI arrests Anti-Narcotics Cell Inspector in corruption case, woman claims drugs ‘planted at house, bribe sought’

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The CBI has arrested a Delhi Police officer, posted as an inspector in the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Dwarka district, for allegedly demanding from a woman “to avoid implicating her in a fake narcotics possession case”.
According to police sources, Inspector Subhash Yadav was called for questioning in connection with the corruption case registered on April 21. He was arrested on Monday.
In this case, sources added, Constable Ajay, who was also posted in the same cell, had earlier been arrested following the complaint, and some cash was recovered from him. The FIR was registered against Ajay and unidentified persons under Section 61(2) of the BNS, 2023, read with Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 at the CBI.
“On Monday, Subhash Yadav was called for questioning at the CBI office, from where he was arrested and later produced before a CBI court on Tuesday,” an officer said.
According to the FIR registered against Ajay on April 21, a woman resident of Uttam Nagar alleged that on April 20, a five-member team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrived at her house. Soon after reaching the premises, the officials allegedly began searching the house.
As per the complaint, the woman alleged that the officers planted narcotic substances in her house, which they had brought in their vehicle, and then threatened to register a case against her. The officers initially demanded Rs 25 lakh. Later, one of the officers allegedly called a person named Subhash, after which the demand was reduced to Rs 15 lakh. Subsequently, Ajay allegedly instructed the woman to pay Rs 5 lakh to him in Sector 16, Dwarka on April 22, she claimed.
Yadav has been remanded to one day of police custody, said officers. During the investigation, it was found that constable Ajay was acting on the instructions of Yadav. Several more persons are under scrutiny in connection with the case. The official further stated that investigators are also examining the previous money trail and the bank accounts of the accused arrested in the case.
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