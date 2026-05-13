CBI arrests Anti-Narcotics Cell Inspector in corruption case, woman claims drugs ‘planted at house, bribe sought’

The officers initially demanded Rs 25 lakh. Later, one of the officers allegedly called a person named Subhash, after which the demand was reduced to Rs 15 lakh. Subsequently, Ajay allegedly instructed the woman to pay Rs 5 lakh to him in Sector 16, Dwarka on April 22, she claimed.

The CBI has arrested a Delhi Police officer, posted as an inspector in the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Dwarka district, for allegedly demanding from a woman “to avoid implicating her in a fake narcotics possession case”.

According to police sources, Inspector Subhash Yadav was called for questioning in connection with the corruption case registered on April 21. He was arrested on Monday.

In this case, sources added, Constable Ajay, who was also posted in the same cell, had earlier been arrested following the complaint, and some cash was recovered from him. The FIR was registered against Ajay and unidentified persons under Section 61(2) of the BNS, 2023, read with Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 at the CBI.