CBI arrests 2 men for purchase, sale of child porn on social media sites

The Central Bureau of investigation has arrested two men for the alleged sale and purchase of child pornography on social media. The accused have been identified as Neeraj Kumar Yadav, a BTech engineer, and Kuljeet Singh Makan.

According to the CBI, the “accused (Yadav) was advertising sale of objectionable material, including child pornography, on an Instagram account. It was further alleged that the said accused had purchased large volume of data from another accused person (Makan), which was stored over cloud-based websites containing objectionable material, including child pornography, and paid him via Paytm.”

CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said the accused, thereafter, allegedly published an advertisement for sale of said material on Instagram. “On receipt of payments via Paytm/Google Pay from customer(s)/seekers, the accused allegedly shared the said objectionable material with them through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and other social media platforms.

It was also alleged that he has gained monetary benefits and was indulging in these activities since 2019,” Joshi said.

The accused were produced before a Saket court and remanded to judicial custody till January 22.

On November 16, the CBI had arrested a junior engineer from UP’s Chitrakoot district on allegations of sexually abusing over 50 children in Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur districts. Later, it arrested a man from Kashmir for running a child sex abuse racket along with his US-based wife.