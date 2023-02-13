Caught on video: Truck driver drags car for 200 metres in Meerut; held

Meerut police Monday arrested a truck driver for allegedly hitting a car and dragging it for around 200 metres. Police said no one was in the car at the time.

The accused has been identified as Amit Singh, a resident of Alipur Morna of Hastinapur police station area in Meerut. In a video of the incident, which was shared on social media, the container truck can be seen dragging the white car on the road.

“The car driver was honking a lot from behind, but the truck driver could not hear him… So the car driver drove ahead, stopped in front of the truck and got out to complain to the driver, but the truck driver did not listen to him and dragged the car past 4-5 pillars,” said SHO Ramfal Singh of Partapur police station, who solved the case after the video popped up online.

Police arrested the accused and seized the truck from Rithani Sangam area. The driver of the car Anil Kumar, a resident of Shatabdi Nagar, Meerut, filed a complaint Sunday against an unknown person. The FIR was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees).