Caught stealing, 22-year-old stabs elderly woman to death in Outer Delhi 

An 86-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her former employee after she caught him stealing money from her house in Outer Delhi’s Rani Bagh. Police said the accused, Gopal Lal (22), has been arrested with stolen cash of Rs 3.2 lakh. The deceased, Murti Devi, sustained three stab injuries on her neck and face.

Lal worked as a driver at the woman’s house but was fired for not coming in regularly. Police said Lal knew the victim and her family are rich businesspersons and store a lot of jewellery and cash at their house.

“He (Lal) recently got married and wanted money to run his house. On Tuesday, he went to the victim’s house in Saraswati Vihar and waited the whole day outside with a knife. He was conducting a recee and found that the victim’s son and daughter-in-law had gone out for some work. He entered the house and went to the room to steal cash but was caught by the victim. She screamed for help, but he pulled out his knife and allegedly stabbed her in the neck and face. He took all the money and fled,” said a senior police officer.

It was around 7.16 pm that the family returned home and found the elderly woman dead on the floor. Murti’s grandson, who is a businessman, informed police about the crime.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, “The woman was brutally assaulted. An enquiry of the crime scene revealed that the accused and the victim got into a fight inside a room near the balcony. There was blood splattered on the wall and the woman’s artificial teeth, footwear and glasses were bloodstained and on the floor. We recorded the statement of Murti’s son, Subhash, and registered a case.”

CCTVs around the house were scanned and police saw a man roaming around the house and the nearby NDPL office for two-three hours. “The footage was shown to the complainant and the suspect was identified as Lal, but the family didn’t know his address. We conducted several raids and put informers to work. Within hours, the accused was traced and arrested from his rented apartment in Pitampura. He was trying to flee the city with his wife when we caught him,” said DCP Sharma.

During questioning, he confessed to his crime and said he was fired from the job on September 12. “He was planning to commit robbery for a very long time but was scared. After being fired, he said he decided to rob the cash. However, he was caught and killed the old woman to evade arrest,” said police.