Caught on video: How a Delhi DCP shielded a fellow officer from a violent mob

Delhi Police DCP Vinit Kumar risked his life to rescue ACP Vivek Bhagat from a violent mob during student protests. Here’s what happened at the Tolstoy Marg-Sansad Marg intersection.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiJul 25, 2026 01:46 PM IST
New DelhiProtests in New Delhi. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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When a video of a police officer in a green helmet embracing a battered senior officer and slowly pulling him out of a violent mob during the recent student protests in Delhi began circulating on social media, few knew the identity of the man risking his own life.

The officer in the green helmet is Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinit Kumar. On Wednesday, Kumar was posted at the Tolstoy Marg-Sansad Marg intersection for law-and-order duty. His shift had begun at 4 pm and was to continue until midnight. Around 8.30 pm, as personnel were in the middle of a shift change and several lower staff had moved out, the situation on the ground deteriorated rapidly.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat was making his way towards the intersection when he was surrounded by a mob.

“A constable came running to me and informed me that a police officer had been surrounded by the crowd and was being thrashed,” Kumar recalled. “There was no time to think.”

Accompanied by his operator, Rahul Siwach, and a handful of policemen, Kumar rushed into the crowd. Inside, the assault on Bhagat continued unabated.

“At one point, I genuinely thought the mob would kill Vivek. There was no chance that one could leave him there like that,” Kumar said.

He grabbed hold of Bhagat, wrapped his arms around him and began walking backwards, shielding the officer with his own body as the crowd continued to attack them. Kumar, identifiable in videos by his green helmet, became the human barrier between Bhagat and the mob.

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As they inched their way out, the blows shifted towards Kumar.

“The crowd started hitting me as well,” he said. “Rahul and Deepak tried to protect me.”

The rescue, however, came at high cost.

Head Constable Rahul Siwach was stabbed in the stomach during the operation. Constable Deepak was struck by a stone that smashed through the visor of his helmet. The impact left him seriously injured, fracturing facial bones and causing neurological complications. He is currently admitted to hospital.

Rahul Siwach Injured Head Constable Rahul Siwach (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

Kumar credits the rescue not only to his team but also to the quick thinking of fellow officers who held their ground despite dwindling manpower.

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Among them was ACP Rajouri Garden Sharadt Chandra Nirmal, who had been deployed since morning. Even as personnel rotated during the evening shift change, Nirmal stayed back instead of leaving his post.

Also Read | Why some protesters at Jantar Mantar have their faces covered

“He played a remarkable role,” Kumar said. “While we went inside to rescue Vivek, he used his presence of mind to call the RAF personnel inside to help control the mob.”

Around 15 to 17 RAF personnel entered the area, helping create the space needed to extract Bhagat from the crowd.

For Kumar, the images that have since gone viral capture only a fleeting moment of the operation. They do not show the frantic decisions made in seconds, the officers who absorbed blows to shield one another, or the injuries that followed.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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