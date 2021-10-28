Caught on camera: Security guards assault residents of Noida society

Two men were allegedly assaulted by security guards with lathis outside Amrapali Sapphire society in Noida Sector 46 on Wednesday night and a video of the incident has gone viral. The police said the victims are tenants in the society and had a scuffle with one of the guards over a parking sticker which led to the assault.

A case has been registered and six guards have been detained in the case. The victims sustained minor injuries.

The video shows one of the guards with a lathi arguing with the man sitting inside his car. The man steps out and gets into a fight with the guard. In the meantime, other guards take lathis and thrash the man. The victim’s friend tries to save him but the guards push them and hit them, the video shows.

Ranvijay Singh, additional DCP (Noida), said: “We received a call late night on Wednesday from the society about the two men. We rushed to the spot to enquire about the matter but the men weren’t there. We saw the CCTV footage and also the video that was shot by other residents. We are talking to the two men but they haven’t lodged a complaint yet. Based on the video, the guards were detained. They are being questioned”.

The police said the men did not have a parking sticker and started arguing with the guard when he stopped them. Later, the guard picked up a lathi and assaulted one of them.

A month back, a similar case was reported at Lotus Boulevard society in Noida Sector 100 where a resident was thrashed by guards with lathi over maintenance and security issues. Two guards were detained in the case.

The victim, Suresh Kumar, had complained about maintenance issues when the guards assaulted him. He was taken to a hospital and discharged after first-aid.