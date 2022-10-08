Caught on camera misbehaving with guard, 2 women from Noida residential society arrested

Two women were arrested on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a guard at Ajnara Homes residential society in Noida’s Sector 121, police said.

A video of the incident purportedly shows a woman holding a guard by the collar and throwing his cap away while another woman films the incident.

Guards at the society alleged the women were under the influence of alcohol.

ADCP (Central) Saad Miya Khan said, “Some women had misbehaved with guards at the society. An NCR (non-cognizable report) was filed under IPC section 323 (voluntary hurt) and 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace). Two of them were arrested under CrPC Section 151 (arrest to prevent cognisable offence).”

Police also said a medical examination of the guard had been conducted.

Ujjwal, one of the guards who was present at the spot, alleged, “The three women were inebriated… They were stopped since their car did not have the requisite sticker. They misbehaved with the guard there, and when the rest of us came, they misbehaved with us too.”

This is the latest in a series of upscale society residents misbehaving with security staff – previous incidents have been reported from Jaypee Wishtown, Cleo County, and Supertech Capetown societies.