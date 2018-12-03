Caught ‘molesting’ women during Chhath puja, two men beaten up by mob in Outer Delhi

Five persons, including a juvenile, have been apprehended for allegedly molesting a woman and a girl during Chhath puja celebrations in Outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar last month. But before they were handed over to police, two of the men were beaten up by a mob.

Several videos of the incident show a crowd of 40-50 people thrashing the men, Vikas and Monu, in the presence of policemen, who later intervened. One of the videos also shows a local party worker in the crowd.

While the accused have been arrested, police are yet to take action against the mob. DCP (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said, “The officers rescued the men. No complaint was made so far, but today we received a complaint from the father of one of the accused. We are looking into it.”

The DCP said they received information on November 14 that Vikas and Monu had created ruckus at a Chhath Puja Sthal in Hind Vihar colony. “Police staff reached the spot and found that the two men, along with their friends Sonu, Sandeep and a juvenile, had molested a woman,” he said.

On seeing the police, Vikas fled and the officers gave chase. “The personnel chased him till a railway track, where he jumped into drain. He was later pulled out,” the DCP said.

Infuriated by Vikas’s actions, Kuruvilla said 40-50 people arrived at the spot and beat up Vikas and Sandeep. “The officers managed to get them out and took them to Aman Vihar police station. Based on a complaint from the women, two separate cases were registered and all five accused were apprehended. The men also beat up the woman’s brother,” the DCP said.

One of the complainants alleged, “The accused were creating a ruckus outside my home and using abusive language. I requested them not to do so, but they molested me. When my brother intervened, they slapped him. I called my neighbours for help, who beat up the men… They are repeat offenders in our area and frequently harass girls.” The minor girl claimed the men molested and tried to kidnap her when she was going to the ghat.

Vikas’s father Panna Lal, who filed the complaint said, “I am ashamed of what my son did, but no one has the right to take the law into their hands. The mob attacked him and tried to kill him.”

Police said Vikas was arrested for the first time in a snatching case, while Monu was arrested for raping a minor in 2016. “We have initiated externment proceedings against them,” Kuruvilla said.