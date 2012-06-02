Caught for drink driving,man asked to serve at temple,assist police

A Sessions court in the city has ordered a man,sentenced to seven days in jail for drink driving,to assist police in regulating traffic and help out at a temple instead.

Additional Sessions Judge S C Rajan altered the seven-day jail term awarded to 29-year-old Suresh,an Inderpuri resident,by a magisterial court.

The court asked him to report to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic),Southwest Delhi,for three days and assist police at busy traffic signals.

The DCP will depute him to assist the traffic personnel at any busy traffic signal for three days, the court said. He was also asked to serve at a Sai Baba temple.

It would meet the ends of justice if he is given an opportunity to mend himself and learn the norms of civic society, the court said.

Suresh had come to the Sessions court seeking leniency after a Magisterial court sentenced him to seven days in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 for riding a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol.

Seeking leniency,the defence counsel said the Magisterial court had not considered High Court judgments,wherein jail terms for drink driving have been modified to orders for assisting traffic police or cleaning temples and such other such social service.

Judge Rajan,however,upheld the magistrates order suspending Sureshs driving licence for six months.

