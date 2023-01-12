Caught between CM, L-G tussle: Delhi’s bureaucrats

With a battle raging between the offices of the Delhi Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor, the bureaucracy in the city is feeling the squeeze.

The latest battleground is the floor of the House of the reunified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which witnessed unprecedented police deployment to quell violent confrontations between newly elected councillors on Friday.

According to officers posted in the Delhi government, since Delhi is not a full state and the Services department comes under the L-G, governance has always been a contentious issue, but things have been more adversarial ever since the new L-G, V K Saxena, took over last year.

The city’s bureaucracy, sources say, is keeping as keen an eye on Supreme Court proceedings this week, related to who holds sway over ‘Services’.

“While things have been tense between the office of the L-G and the Chief Minister since the Aam Aadmi Party came into power with a full majority in 2015, there was a period between 2017 and 2021 when things had fallen into more easy rhythm. Over the past few months, however, things are becoming tougher for the bureaucracy as both the AAP government and the L-G office are quick to brand officers as being from one camp or another,” said a senior IAS officer posted in the Delhi government on condition of anonymity.

Last year, the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court alleging that senior officers were not attending meetings called by ministers. A few weeks later, the AAP government alleged that files were not being forwarded to the ministers, and that the L-G was passing directions without any discussions.

“It is a situation where you have two authority figures and anything you do can be interpreted as taking sides. Our annual performance is assessed by the L-G, but we have to work with ministers on a daily basis. It is a Catch 22 situation,” said another officer who did not want to be named.

According to another officer, walking the tightrope had become more challenging in the run-up to the civic elections, which concluded last month.

“Ever since the MCD elections got delayed due to the Centre’s decision to reunify the three erstwhile civic bodies, receiving funds for almost all projects — whether big or small — suddenly got required a lot more paperwork,” the officer said. “Even files related to routine matters keep circling between offices and awaiting clearance.”

Delhi is a Union Territory with special character and is governed by the elected state government and the Centre through the L-G. Matters related to land, police, law and order and services come under the L-G. In 2021, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 1991 was passed by the Parliament, which effectively made the L-G the overall head and administrator of Delhi.

With the L-G appointing 10 Aldermen to the MCD as well as appointing members to the Haj Committee without consulting the AAP government last week, matters came to a head, with CM Arvind Kejriwal writing to Saxena and saying that the elected government would “become irrelevant” because, in every law and provision meant for the state, the word Administrator was used.

“Will the L-G from now onwards exercise powers in his own discretion, directly, ignoring the elected government? L-G office has issued a statement over directly appointing 10 Aldermen and presiding officer because, in the DMC Act, it is written that Administrator shall appoint,” Kejriwal stated.

This, according to another bureaucrat, indicates the MCD could be the next battleground for the two administrative entities, especially given that while the AAP has majority in the civic body, administrative control, especially when it comes to disbursal of funds, comes directly under the Ministry of Home Affairs.