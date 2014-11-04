Cattle thieves get lessons in cow care and long jail terms

There is also no concept of eating cow’s meat in the Vedas.

According to the verses of Manusmriti, “a brahmana, a cow and a yogi” should never be killed. The Quran says that “eating cow meat causes many kinds of illnesses and diseases”. There is also no concept of eating cow’s meat in the Vedas.

These are some of the observations made by a Delhi court on Friday while convicting 12 men — Asif, Bholu, Salim, Kailash, Rizwan, Wasim, Sita Ram, Gufam, Siraz, Sahbuddin, Rajesh and Khalid — in a case of committing theft of cattle for purposes of illegal slaughter.

Convicting the 12 of charges of killing cattle, attempt to murder and attempt to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, additional sessions Judge Kamini Lau observed that these criminals have the “least concern” for the religious beliefs and sentiments of persons belonging to a “particular section”. They exhibit “criminal indifference” to the consequences of their acts, she said.

The court said, “There is a description of cows in the Rig Ved, which says that a tame, innocent cow should not be killed. She is the mother of the Rudras, the daughter of Vasus and the sister of the Adityas. She is the belly button of Amrut, and the centre of immortality.”

The Delhi court also stated descriptions from ancient Muslim scholar Al-Ghazzali’s book that “the meat of cow is disease, its milk is health and its ghee is medicine”.

The court further observed that drinking milk “sharpens memory” and helps in “favouring remembrance of Allah”. It also said that the “ancient Hindu wisdom” on medicinal properties of “cow urine” has lead to the USA granting to two patents for “cow urine distillate”.

“Even China has granted the distillate a patent,” Lau said. The order has come in a case where the convicts have been sentenced for their intention of committing mischief by killing three cows and for using criminal force on a sub-inspector and his raiding team in the execution of their duties. The court has also convicted them for violation of Delhi Agriculture Cattle Preservation Act.

All the accused were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) of up to 22 years each for their many offences. The court has also convicted Asif, Bholu and Kailash, Wasim and Sitaram to three months’ jail under section 186 IPC (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions). Asif has also been awarded eight years’ RI under Arms Act.

“The maximum punishment provided in the Act for the offence under section 5 (five years) and section 8 (one year or fine) is something which provides an easy escape route to these ruthless butchers,” the court said.

