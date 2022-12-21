scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Cattle smuggling case: Won’t execute production warrant against Anubrata Mondal till January 9, ED tells Delhi HC

Mondal has challenged a December 19 order issued by Rouse Avenue Court to produce him before the court, which was issued on a plea moved by the ED.

Mondal is currently in judicial custody at a jail in Asansol, West Bengal, in the matter. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The Enforcement Directorate made an oral statement before the Delhi High Court Wednesday that it will not execute till January 9 the production warrant issued against TMC leader Anubrata Mondal issued by a trial court, in a money laundering probe related to the “cattle smuggling case” in West Bengal.

Pursuant to this oral statement, a single judge bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh listed the matter on January 9, 2023. Mondal has challenged a December 19 order issued by Rouse Avenue Court to produce him before the court, which was issued on a plea moved by the ED. Mondal is currently in judicial custody at a jail in Asansol, West Bengal, in the matter.

The ED’s counsel said that the matter be kept for December 23. Appearing for Mondal, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that as long as they (ED) don’t execute the production warrant till after the court vacation, the matter can be taken once HC reopens. Also appearing for Mondal, senior advocate N Hariharan informed the court that the production warrant issued against Mondal is expiring in between the vacation period.

Thereafter the ED’s counsel said that he will write an email to jail authorities in Asansol jail, that the warrant will not be executed till January 9, 2023. Earlier in the day, Mondal’s plea was listed before another single judge bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani wherein Hariharan had submitted that the matter be transferred to the court of Justice Jasmeet Singh as other connected matters were listed before him and list present plea today itself for hearing as there was an urgency in the matter.

Explained |The West Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which top TMC leader Anubrata Mondal has been arrested

Mondal, the TMC Birbhum district president, was first arrested on August 11 from his Bolpur home by the Central Bureau of Investigation for allegedly not cooperating with its investigation. He had skipped the agency’s summons on several occasions before the arrest. The CBI has accused Mondal of being among the TMC leaders and government officers who allegedly benefited from the proceeds of cattle smuggling. In November, the ED arrested Mondal in connection with its investigation of the money-laundering aspect of the cattle smuggling case.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 06:46:03 pm
