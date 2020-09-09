Cat from Bengaluru slips out of cargo at Delhi airport, ‘happy reunion’ 4 days later

Nala was reunited with its pet parent Aastha Shah after four days of search by airport authorities and non-profit Wildlife SOS.

An eight-month-old cat that went missing at Delhi airport last week while travelling to the city from Bengaluru with her owner, was found on Friday. Nala was reunited with its pet parent Aastha Shah after four days of search by airport authorities and non-profit Wildlife SOS. The cat had slipped out of a pet carrier, which was found undone in the cargo compartment of an Air India flight when it landed in the capital on September 1.

Shah said, “My cats are my family and I would move heaven and earth for their safety and welfare. House cats struggle to survive on their own for long and the thought of my cat lost in the busy Delhi airport had me in tears.”

She had brought Nala and another cat with her from Bengaluru, and had an onward journey from Delhi to Ahmedabad, which she cancelled upon learning that Nala was missing.

Searching for the cat with airport authorities, Wildlife SOS team placed food baits at several locations at the airport to lure her out.

After four days of tracking her whereabouts, Nala was found hiding in a cargo hold area and was scared and hungry. It took the team several hours to ease it out of hiding.

Wildlife SOS deputy director of special projects Wasim Akram said, “Cats are shy, elusive and require patience to earn their trust. Our team is trained to handle such situations. We are happy to see it all came down to a happy reunion.”

