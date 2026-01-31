CAT extends lifeline to 8 Haryana officers awaiting IAS promotions

CAT has given partial relief to eight Haryana officers whose IAS promotions were kept provisional due to alleged irregularities in the 2002 HCS recruitment.

The Central Administrative Tribunal’s (CAT) recent order has brought partial relief to eight Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers, whose promotions to the IAS cadre were stalled by the alleged irregularities in the 2002 recruitment process. The controversy not only delayed their advancement but also cast its shadow over the other 18 officers.

In July 2025, the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) recommended promotions and 18 officers were subsequently elevated to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). However, for the remaining eight the DPC proposed only “provisional” promotions due to a chargesheet filed against them in a Hisar court regarding the alleged irregularities in the 2002 HCS batch.