Casualty & Emergency ward inaugurated in gynaecology dept of Delhi’s GTB Hospital

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated a Casualty and Emergency ward in the gynaecology department of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital Saturday to ensure better health facilities for women and children, the hospital authorities said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also inaugurated upgraded oxygen facilities at the hospital.

“The new Casualty & Emergency and Labour Room in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at the MCH block of GTB Hospital will ensure that pregnant women, mothers and children get swift and quality emergency treatment,” Sisodia said. He also announced that an additional block with a capacity of 1,912 beds is being constructed at the hospital.

According to Dr Subhash Giri, medical director of the hospital, the old building of GTB Hospital had three emergency areas for gynaecology in one ward, leading to severe crowding and increased risk of infection. “The new facilities in the MCH block will decongest the labour rooms and casualty in the obstetrics and gynaecology department of GTB Hospital,” he said.

The three emergency areas of gynaecology casualty, septic labour room (SRL) and labour room I (RLI) will now be separate in the MCH block. With this move, 20 labour beds will be added, besides a delivery room and an operating room in each section.

According to officials, the delivery rate at GTB Hospital’s gynaecology department is 20,000-22,000/per annum with 150-200 per cent bed occupancy in labour rooms, and the footfall in gynaecology casualty is on average 100-150 patients per day.

During the inauguration, Sisodia said the Delhi government’s health department has been working round the clock to ensure that citizens get world-class health facilities at its government hospitals. “Delhi’s health model has received acclaim the world over. Upgrading our hospitals is just another effort to make our health model more efficient and sustainable,” he added.

Meanwhile, facilities for oxygen supply have also been upgraded at the hospital and it now has direct medical gas pipeline for 1,069 beds, which was also inaugurated by the deputy chief minister. Earlier, only 750 beds were connected to the medical gas pipelines directly. This facility has a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) capacity of 3,000 litres per minute and liquid medical oxygen (LMO) capacity of 53 kilolitres.

“Situations like Covid-19 have taught us to prepare in advance for each and every possibility. This oxygen plant will not only provide support to GTB Hospital, but will also have an LMO buffer tank of 113 kilolitres for state use,” Sisodia added.