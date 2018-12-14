Casteist question in DSSSB exam: Court issues bailable warrant against Delhi Police official

A Delhi court Friday issued bailable warrant against a senior official of Delhi Police for not giving complete documents in a case related to an alleged casteist and derogatory question asked in the examination for recruitment of primary teachers in government schools here.

Special judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra issued bailable warrants of Rs 5,000 against Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Vivek Vihar in east Delhi to appear in person and explain as to why no action should be taken against him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on January 16 next year. The court had earlier asked the ACP to file a status report in the matter. In the report, the ACP stated that the enquiry revealed the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) had circulated a letter specifically mentioning disengagement of the paper setter from the panel, however, the board did not disclose the name of the person.

The court was hearing a plea seeking lodging of FIR against the persons concerned, said senior officials who were part of the examination committee and allegedly selected derogatory and insulting question. Complainant advocate Satya Prakash Gautam said although the ACP had mentioned attaching the copy of circular, but no such document was attached with the report and the conduct of the officer warranted initiation of proceedings against him.

The examination was conducted by DSSSB on October 13 this year and the multiple choice question number 61 in the Hindi Language and Comprehension paper had allegedly used some derogatory terms for describing the Dalit community.

After the controversial question created an uproar, the board had said in a statement that the question with “casteist” undertones appeared due to an “inadvertent error” and added that the question would not be considered during the evaluation process. The complaint alleged, “They (DSSSB officials) want to create an atmosphere of social disharmony and officers like them promote enmity between different groups on the grounds of caste and community.”

It sought to summon and try the persons concerned under the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Information and Technology Act and Indian Penal Code. It also sought appropriate action against the Station House Officer of Anand Vihar Police Station under the SC/ST (POA) Act for not lodging an FIR in the matter