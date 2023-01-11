Cash van guard shot dead in North Delhi’s Wazirabad; accused flees with Rs 10 lakh

A cash van guard was shot dead while he was loading money inside an ATM machine by a man who also allegedly stole around Rs 10.78 lakh in North Delhi’s Wazirabad. The police said they received a call at around 5 pm regarding a firing incident and theft inside a cash van and a team was rushed to the spot.

An inquiry revealed a cash van had arrived at the ICICI ATM near Jagatpur flyover for depositing cash at around 4.50 pm. “The deceased along with three other persons were unloading the cash when a person came from behind and fired at him and fled away after taking the money. The deceased was brought dead to the hospital,” said a police officer.

The deceased was identified as Udaypal Singh, 55, and the police said he is survived by his wife and four daughters, two of whom are married.

“We are identifying the accused person and carrying out raids,” add the official.