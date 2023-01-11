scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Cash van guard shot dead in North Delhi’s Wazirabad; accused flees with Rs 10 lakh

The police said they received a call at around 5 pm regarding a firing incident and theft inside a cash van and a team was rushed to the spot.

North Delhi Wazirabad cash van guard deadAn inquiry revealed a cash van had arrived at the ICICI ATM near Jagatpur flyover for depositing cash at around 4.50 pm. (Representational Photo/Express Archive)
Listen to this article
Cash van guard shot dead in North Delhi’s Wazirabad; accused flees with Rs 10 lakh
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A cash van guard was shot dead while he was loading money inside an ATM machine by a man who also allegedly stole around Rs 10.78 lakh in North Delhi’s Wazirabad. The police said they received a call at around 5 pm regarding a firing incident and theft inside a cash van and a team was rushed to the spot.

An inquiry revealed a cash van had arrived at the ICICI ATM near Jagatpur flyover for depositing cash at around 4.50 pm. “The deceased along with three other persons were unloading the cash when a person came from behind and fired at him and fled away after taking the money. The deceased was brought dead to the hospital,” said a police officer.

Also Read |Fight over Instagram comments lands 8 teens in police net

The deceased was identified as Udaypal Singh, 55, and the police said he is survived by his wife and four daughters, two of whom are married.

More from Delhi

“We are identifying the accused person and carrying out raids,” add the official.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 11:56 IST
Next Story

This is what brand names sound like when one is broke, Instagram post goes viral

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close