Police identify an accused a day after cash van guard shot dead in Delhi’s Wazirabad

A day after a cash van guard was shot dead by a man who allegedly took around Rs. 10.78 lakh during a robbery at an ATM in North Delhi’s Wazirabad, the police said Wednesday they have scanned footage from over 20 CCTV cameras on the route and have identified an accused.

A senior officer said they have found footage showing the accused, hiding his face with a mask, approaching the ATM as the cash van guard and other two custodians were loading money into the machine. “We have identified an accused whose face is not visible and he is coming on foot and flees the spot without any vehicle…he looks like a person in his 20s,” the officer said.

A police source said the accused brought a bag with him and after shooting the guard, identified as Udaypal Singh, 55, threatened the two custodians and the driver of the van, before looting more than Rs. 10 lakh.

Don't miss | Guard shot dead protecting cash van at DND

“The money was inside a box in the form of cassettes… He stole two cassettes comprising more than Rs. 10 lakh. The guard and the custodians had already installed the two other cassettes comprising another Rs 10 lakh into the ATM,” the source said.