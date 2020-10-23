Cash package for Delhi govt staff ahead of festive season

The ministry also reminded the corporates of the legal provision under the MSME Development Act, 2006 which mandates to make the payment to MSMEs within 45 days. (Representative image)

Delhi government employees will get a “special cash package” in lieu of the Leave Travel Concession Fare for the 2018-21 block to boost consumption ahead of the festive season.

The government said employees entitled to business class airfare will get Rs 36,000, followed by Rs 20,000 for those who are entitled to economy class airfare, and Rs 6,000 as LTC for employees entitled to rail fare.

“In the view of Covid-19 and nationwide lockdown, which has created a disruption of the transport and hospitality sector, the Delhi government has observed that a number of its employees are not in a position to avail the leave travel concession fare for travel in the current block of 2018-21. To compensate and incentivise consumption by the Delhi government employees, thereby giving a boost to consumption expenditure, the government has decided that cash equivalent of LTC will be given to its employees if an employee opts for it,” a statement issued by the government said.

Employees will also be given a “special festival package” of Rs 10,000 as an advance on salary for any festivals up to March 31, 2021.

Earlier this provision existed only for non-gazetted employees, but now it would be applicable to both gazetted and non-gazetted employees, officials said. Employees will get a preloaded RuPay card of the value.

“The one way to give a boost to expenditure and consumption is to give money to people. This, we hope, is going to give the city’s economic activity, which has suffered more than the national average, a much needed boost. It will also help out employees, many of whom have seen other family members lose their jobs,” a senior government official said.

Delhi’s tax collection has taken a massive hit, and the government is banking upon a busy festive season to help improve the situation on the ground.

