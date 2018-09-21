Cash collection agent shot dead: Kin claim he may have been tailed

The victim’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination at AIIMS. The victim’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination at AIIMS.

A day after a 30-year-old cash collection agent was shot dead in Sarita Vihar, his uncle claimed that he may have been tailed and targeted by someone as he used to carry a large amount of cash everyday. Raghubir Prasad Meena, who is survived by his wife Malandi Devi and his 10-year-old son Golu, hailed from Rajasthan. According to his uncle, Mahesh, Raghubir may have been chased and targeted by someone as he used to carry cash and deposit it every day at the company in Okhla.

“Since his work involved carrying money, it is possible that someone kept a tab on his timings and planned the shooting accordingly. Usually he was accompanied by another person… but on Wednesday he was alone,” claimed Mahesh.

Mahesh further said that Raghubir, along with his wife and son, used to live at his place.

“He was the sole bread winner of his family. His father, who is a farmer, and mother live in Rajasthan. Apart from taking care of his wife and child, he used to send money to his parents,” said Mahesh.

Police suspect that Raghubir was carrying around Rs 6-7 lakh on the day of the incident, adding that he was shot dead near Jasola flyover.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said they have registered a case of murder and started a probe. “We have collected CCTV footage from the area and are questioning staff members of his company. We will also question the people he had collected the money from,” said the officer.

On Thursday, the victim’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination at AIIMS.

