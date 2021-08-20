Cash collection agent robbed of Rs 12 lakh in Noida

A cash collection agent was robbed of Rs 12 lakh at gunpoint in Noida on Thursday. According to police, Sukhveer was returning to Delhi after collecting payments from clients when the incident took place in Sector 104.

The SHO of Sector 39 police station was suspended for alleged negligence after the matter was probed.

“The agent had collected cash from several places and was stopped by bike-borne assailants in Sector 104. The accused threatened him and snatched the bag full of cash. A case has been filed in Sector 39 police station and we are gathering evidence. The CCTV footage of the area is being examined to trace the accused,” said a Noida police official.

According to officials, the agent worked for a wholesale trader who had several clients in Noida’s Khora, Bhangel and other nearby areas. The agent would collect cash routinely and hand it to his employer in Delhi. On Friday, the accused fled with the cash on motorcycles and the agent informed police with the help of passersby.

An enquiry into the incident was also called by senior police officials following which the SHO was suspended. Police suspect that the accused were aware of the area and the agent’s movements prior to the incident. An FIR under section 392 (robbery) has been filed against unknown accused in connection with the case.