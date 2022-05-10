Cash collection agent robbed of nearly Rs 7 lakh in Noida

A cash collection agent was robbed of nearly Rs 7 lakh in Noida Monday, according to the police. The incident took place on Monday afternoon after the agent was waylaid and assaulted by unidentified bike-borne assailants, the police said. The victim has been identified as Pramod Kumar Sahni who works for CMS Infosys, they added.

“We received information that a cash collection agent was robbed when he was near the Mahagun Mezzaria society which comes under Sector 113 police station. Three persons who were on a black motorcycle rammed into him and took away the bag full of cash. Teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused,” said Rajesh S, DCP Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The bag contained Rs 6.8 lakh in cash as the victim had been collecting the money in Ghaziabad earlier. Prima facie it appears that the accused had been tailing Sahni as he carried the money. The accused argued with the victim as they took the bag away swiftly, said police.

A CCTV clip shows the accused fleeing on a bike while another joins them on foot. Sahni tried to chase the accused but could not succeed.

Three teams have been formed which are tracing the movement of the accused through different screen grabs. A case of robbery has been filed against the unknown accused in Sector 113 police station.