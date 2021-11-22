Between Oct 8-Nov 11: 1,000 cases of snatching in a month, East district on top

Over 1,000 snatching incidents have been reported in the last one month in Delhi — 29 per day on an average. As per police data, 1,018 snatching cases were reported between October 8 and November 11 this year as compared to 920 last year in the same period.

In a crime review meeting Tuesday, Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana met the 15 district DCPs to discuss preventive measures taken by them to curb such incidents.

Data further shows that 3,894 motor vehicle thefts were reported this year as compared to 3,663 last year; 247 incidents of robbery this year as compared to 224 last year; 105 attempt to murder cases reported this year as compared to 56 last year.

After the last crime review meeting, Asthana had decided to meet every DCP for 15-20 minutes to discuss the law-and-order situation in their district, but the plan was postponed. “Last Tuesday, Asthana reviewed district-wise crime data and found that the East district saw the most snatching cases — 112 — this year. He also found that 103 snatching cases were reported in North, 94 in Shahdara, 88 in Outer district, and 87 in Central district,” a senior police officer said.

Asthana also asked the DCPs about unsolved cases but was not happy with their response as some were unaware of the facts of these cases and the crime pattern of their district, said the officer. “He also reviewed motor-vehicle theft data and found 414 incidents took place in the last one month in West district, 399 in Northeast district, 361 in Rohini district, 328 in Northwest district, and 306 in Southeast district,” the officer said.

“After reviewing data on robberies, he found that maximum incidents (29) took place in Outer-North district, followed by Outer district with 27, Northeast with 22, Dwarka and South districts with 20, and Rohini with 19,” an officer said.

He looked at crime figures and the PCR calls and asked the force to implement free registration of FIRs, as he was unhappy with one of the DCPs not doing the same in his district. He also directed senior officials of the crime branch to improve their percentage of solved cases, the officer said.