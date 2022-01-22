Cases, positivity rate dip in capital, traders grow restless

Covid cases have reduced further in the capital, with 10,756 fresh infections recorded on Friday. The positivity rate also dipped below 20% after almost two weeks — it stood at 18.04%, meaning less than one in five samples tested were found to have the infection.

In view of the dropping positivity rate, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has allowed private offices to work with 50% capacity. L-G Anil Baijal Friday rejected the government’s proposal to lift weekend curfew and odd-even at markets.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain Thursday had said that Delhi crossed the peak of the fifth wave. “Despite new cases every day, the number of patients admitted to hospitals is stable,” the minister said on Friday.

There are currently 2,656 patients admitted to hospitals.

Delhi reported 38 deaths due to the infection on Friday, lower than the 43 deaths recorded a day ago. The city has seen 434 deaths in January, the highest since June when 740 deaths were recorded as the second wave was on the wane.

The peak of deaths usually lags behind the peak of fresh cases and hospitalisations, and hospitalisations are yet to go down. Doctors, however, have said that almost all patients admitted to hospitals are those with other conditions but were incidentally found to have Covid.

The number of tests have also gradually increased over the last four days, after a dip to 44,762 on January 17 due to the new ICMR testing guidelines doing away with testing on demand for asymptomatic patients.

Tests started going up after a letter by the Centre to states and UTs where numbers were going down to ramp it up. The government has since increased the number of samples collected from the community. With the government slashing prices of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests, numbers may start to fall again with private labs saying that they cannot break even at the new rates.

Meanwhile, the dip in positivity rate and cases has once again prompted traders to call for restrictions to be lifted. Some traders’ associations have also written to the L-G on the issue.

Paramjit Singh Pamma, president, Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders’ Association, said: “We have already faced huge financial losses and lost many customers; our lives depend on daily sales… When all shops and markets are open in Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad, why are shops across Delhi still shut?”

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association, added, “We were relieved when we heard the Delhi government’s plans to lift weekend curfew and odd-even in markets. But the happiness was fleeting. We request both the L-G and the government not to play politics since the survival of small businesses is at stake.”

Confederation of All India Traders general secretary, Praveen Khandelwal, said, “Trade associations may be asked to mandatorily comply with Covid safety protocols, which they are already doing. The local administration along with trade associations can be asked to ensure regulation of crowd in markets. Restrict working hours of markets from 10 am to 5 pm and allow restaurants and bars to reopen with 50% capacity.”

