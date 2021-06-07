Cases in Delhi drop to lowest since March 3, vaccination for 2nd dose of Covaxin restarts

Delhi has seen a total of 14.2 lakh Covid cases since March last year and 24,627 deaths. (Representational)

Vaccination for those yet to receive the second dose of Covaxin restarted on Monday, with the Delhi government receiving 40,000 out of the promised 90,000 doses.

The government had earlier said that Covaxin would be reserved for only those due for their second shot in June. This caused a problem at a few hospitals such as Sir Ganga Ram, where slots were booked on Saturday. All slots, for their first and second dose, however, had to be cancelled as Delhi government’s order to reserve Covid doses for the second shot in private hospitals and nursing homes came on Sunday.

“We had to cancel slots booked on Saturday because of the order. The Cowin platform does not give one the chance to cancel selected slots, and the entire tranche either had to be cancelled or shifted to July 3. We chose to shift them to a later date,” said Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s Dr Shalini.

The drive went off smoothly at all government centres, which got Covaxin doses after a gap of three months.

The city, meanwhile, Delhi recorded the lowest daily cases since March 3 on Monday — 231 — with the positivity rate dipping further to 0.36%.

The sharp drop in cases in the city was preceded by a lockdown.

Delhi has seen a total of 14.2 lakh Covid cases since March last year and 24,627 deaths. Close to 14 lakh people have recovered. On Monday, only around 2,800 people remained in hospitals, and the city had 5,208 active cases. Over 1,900 people are under home isolation.

The number of containment zones, however, still remains over 11,000. Most of these are micro-containment zones, which includes a handful of houses or a building where three or more cases have been recorded.