As cases climb in Faridabad, focus on more testing pays off

Even as it continues to lead the Covid tally in Haryana with 12,579 cases and 169 deaths, Faridabad has seen a substantial increase in testing, with things also looking up when it comes to positivity rate and doubling rate.

According to health department data, 6.6 per cent of 59,020 samples tested for coronavirus between August 1 and 30 returned positive. In the preceding month, 9.5 per cent of the 51,639 samples had returned positive. As compared to 54 deaths in July, August saw 38 deaths.

Faridabad’s doubling rate has also seen an improvement, rising from 50.5 days as of August 1 to 92.2 days as of August 30.

It’s positivity rate has improved from 11.1 per cent to 9.3 per cent, and the fatality rate has fallen from 1.5 per cent to 1.3 per cent.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad, Yashpal Yadav, attributed this to “systematic testing, tracing, and treatment” of Covid patients.

“There are two reasons for this improvement. One is that it is a natural trend that once a large part of the population is infected, the figure starts coming down. Secondly, we are aware that in any district as thickly populated as Faridabad, if proper care is not taken, there will be a lot of problems. This is why, from the beginning itself, we have focused on systematic testing, tracing, and treatment,” said Yadav.

The health department and administration focused on vulnerable sections of the population who were more exposed to Covid patients — testing police and healthcare personnel and vegetable vendors regularly. In addition, testing is also being done regularly at industries, and one round of testing has been done of all inmates and officials at the prison in the district.

The challenge is to further reduce the numbers, which went from more than 150 on each day in the first week of the month to as low as 96 last week.

“We have increased testing, and in the last week have even conducted more than 3,000 tests on some days. There is a national trend of increase in cases as coronavirus is moving towards its peak, but in our district, the numbers have stabilised and we hope to further reduce them in the coming weeks,” Yadav said.

While around 1,000 tests were being conducted per day at the start of the month, this figure went as high as 3,820 on Friday and 4,862 on Saturday. The tests per lakh population have increased from 4,391 as of August 1 to 7,429 by August 30.

