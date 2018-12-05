Case of ‘cross pathy’: 8 years after boy’s death, doctor who gave ayurvedic medicine suspended for 3 months

The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has suspended a doctor of a private hospital for 90 days for giving a 9-year-old ayurvedic medicine along with allopathic medicine, leaving him to the care of a junior doctor and not involving a paediatrician in the case.

Vishal Sundar, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was brought to Health Point Hospital in the area by his parents in November 2010. He was presented with fever, abdominal pain and vomiting. In a complaint sent to the DMC, Vishal’s parents alleged that within few hours of admission, he complained of severe abdominal pain accompanied by heavy breathing.

As per the DMC report after investigation, Vishal was administered an allopathic syrup along with an ayurvedic syrup for better liver function. Soon, his condition deteriorated and the family decided to take him to another hospital. On their way there, Vishal started to froth at the nose and mouth and his lips turned blue, the complaint said.

Vishal’s family alleged that their son died due to negligence on the part of Dr Rajesh Aggarwal, who is also the medical superintendent of the hospital. They also complained that the doctor left the case to a junior resident doctor.

In it’s November 1 order, the DMC said, “The doctor’s name has been removed from the state medical register for 90 days. We have been regularly warning doctors against the practice of cross pathy. The doctor also failed to follow the requisite guidelines and did not involve any paediatrician in this case, while he is a post-graduate in the field of surgery. In this case, the case was further left on a junior resident doctor without understanding the severity,” said Dr Girish Tyagi, registrar, DMC.

Cross pathy is a practice in which homeopathic and ayurvedic drugs are prescribed along with allopathic medicines. It is a punishable offence under the Delhi Bharatiya Chikitsa Parishad Act 1988.

The council also said that the doctor did not advise an ultrasound examination even after the boy complained of pain in the abdomen.

In 2014, the DMC had warned registered practitioners against the practice of cross pathy. They reiterated the order in October this year as well.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Rajesh Aggarwal said, “I haven’t received the order yet. The direction against the practice of cross pathy came three months ago. The post-mortem report of the child suggested that he died due to septic shock… The resident doctor involved in the case has been absconding since then.”

At the end of the eight-year-long fight, the family has got some closure. “We cannot get our son back, but at least we got him justice,” said his father Shyam Sunder, who works as a contractor. Shyam had adopted Vishal from his elder brother and was taking care of him since he was three years old.