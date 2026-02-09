Case filed over circulation of Naravane’s unpublished book

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Police has registered a case after taking cognisance of information circulating on social media platforms and online news forums regarding the alleged circulation of a pre-print copy of a book titled ‘Four Stars of Destiny’ by former Army Chief General M M Naravane.
According to the police, posts and reports claimed that a pre-print version of the book was being shared online even though the mandatory clearances required for its publication had not yet been granted by the relevant authorities.
“During verification, the police found that a PDF copy of a typeset book bearing the same title was available on certain websites. The document appeared to have been prepared by M/s Penguin Random House India Pvt Limited. Additionally, some online marketing platforms were found to be displaying the finished book cover, suggesting that the book was available for purchase,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.
The police said a case has been registered and the probe into a possible leak or breach related to the yet-to-be-approved publication handed over to the Special Cell. Officers said that the probe will focus on identifying the source of the PDF, the circumstances under which it was uploaded or circulated, and whether any laws governing publication, copyright, or official clearances were violated.
