Case filed over circulation of Naravane’s unpublished book

LoP Rahul Gandhi holds the book written by General MM Naravane (retired), as speaks to media during Parliament's Budget session in Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The Delhi Police has registered a case after taking cognisance of information circulating on social media platforms and online news forums regarding the alleged circulation of a pre-print copy of a book titled ‘Four Stars of Destiny’ by former Army Chief General M M Naravane.

According to the police, posts and reports claimed that a pre-print version of the book was being shared online even though the mandatory clearances required for its publication had not yet been granted by the relevant authorities.

“During verification, the police found that a PDF copy of a typeset book bearing the same title was available on certain websites. The document appeared to have been prepared by M/s Penguin Random House India Pvt Limited. Additionally, some online marketing platforms were found to be displaying the finished book cover, suggesting that the book was available for purchase,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.