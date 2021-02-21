Case against 2 children’s homes, Centre for Equity Studies

The EOW registered the case last Thursday under sections of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has registered a case against two children’s homes and their parent organisation, Centre for Equity Studies (CES), and will probe alleged financial irregularities based on a report by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The homes and CES have been named in the FIR and are linked to social activist Harsh Mander, though his name isn’t mentioned in the FIR. Mander, who is the Director of CES, did not respond to calls and messages.

On February 2, another FIR under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act was registered against the two homes on a complaint by NCPCR. Police said they had conducted an enquiry to investigate allegations of child sexual abuse and found violations under JJ Act.

The EOW registered the case last Thursday under sections of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy. Both cases are registered on the complaint and a report by NCPCR.

In their report last year, NCPCR officials had said the commission had sought financial documents from CES. On perusal, the commission came to know that besides CES, there were “multiple sources of funding (for) these two homes, including funding from other private organisations as well as the state government”.

A senior officer from EOW said, “We have registered an FIR on their complaint and are looking into sources of funding and irregularities. It has also been alleged that the homes violated norms under the JJ Act. That is being probed by district police.”

The NCPCR report also says, “NCPCR had noticed many violations of JJ Act, 2015, and JJ Rules, 2016, and that in comparison to funds being received for… the children, upkeep of the homes and condition of children was deplorable. Further, CES had furnished misleading and false information to NCPCR regarding funds being received from DUSIB. While there can be seen a discrepancy in the amount furnished by these homes and DUSIB, the fact of utilisation of government funds received by the NGO are unclear and needs to be investigated.”