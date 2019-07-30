Caretaker untraceable: Missing for a month, Delhi’s last elephant has officials on its trail

“There was no elephant like it anywhere between Delhi and Jaipur,” said Mehboob Ali (29). “It must be under a lot of distress right now, in an environment that is strange and away from home.”

Advertising

Laxmi (37), the last elephant of Delhi, has been missing since July 6 after its mahout, Saddam, allegedly fled with it during a scuffle with the forest department, which had gone to seize the elephant from a shed on the banks of the Yamuna near ITO. Saddam, when contacted, claimed he was in his hometown Samastipur since July 1, and denied that Laxmi was with him.

For now, there’s no sign of Laxmi and also a lack of clarity on who owns it. A forest department official said, “Laxmi is untraceable. The chief wildlife warden has sent a letter to adjoining states, mentioning its microchip number.”

It is alleged that its caretaker Yusuf Ali took hold of the elephant illegally after his brother Yaqoob, who had an ownership certificate, died in 2014. Forest department official also said the elephant does not belong to Yusuf.

Advertising

Mehboob, Yaqoob’s son, said, “Yusuf had an elephant shed close to ours in Sangam Vihar and after my father died, he untied Laxmi from its shed one night and took it away. We tried to take back the elephant, but his family kept making false allegations to police against us.”

He claimed a civil and criminal case has been filed against Yusuf and a district court is hearing the matter. The Delhi High Court is also hearing a petition filed by Yusuf against a single-bench order from March 2019, which directed that the elephant be surrendered to the forest department. In April, the HC had said the elephant should not be moved until requirements specified under a previous order had been met.

The order stated that Laxmi and two other elephants were to be transferred to Ban Santour elephant rehabilitation centre in Haryana, for which an approval had been sought. “It is directed that the elephants would only be seized once necessary arrangements for their transfer to the new sites have been finalised,” the order said.

The forest department, meanwhile, received confirmation from Haryana chief wildlife warden on July 1 that Laxmi could be moved there, after which officials went to seize her.

Meanwhile, Yusuf’s wife Shabana denied that her husband took hold of the elephant illegally. She said she was unaware of his and Laxmi’s whereabouts.