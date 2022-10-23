scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Mega career counselling event for Delhi govt school students next week

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will conduct the event focusing on careers in the field of commerce at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The 'mega counselling programme' will start on October 31. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

In-person career counselling events for Delhi government school students will kick off this year with a ‘mega counselling programme’ on October 31. After the pandemic disrupted physical events of this kind for the last two years, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will conduct a super mega career counselling programme, focusing on careers in the field of commerce at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

While students from Class 9 onwards of all government and government-aided schools can register themselves for this programme, the education directorate and the ICAI have also invited 106 teachers and students of some private schools to participate in it. The programme will be open to students of all streams.

