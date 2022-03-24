Career fairs back after two-year hiatus for Delhi government school kids

After being interrupted for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, class 12 students in government schools in Delhi will have ‘Career Conclaves’ this year once again.

The Delhi education department used to organise a state-level career conclave every year—a mega event with information about different courses and careers students can pursue, and the scope and requirements of different professions. Children of all senior classes from every school attended this event. This has not taken place in the last two years because of Covid-19 restrictions making large scale events not possible.

To maintain Covid-19 protocol, it has been decentralised this year and separate zonal conclaves will be held in each of the 29 education zones Delhi is divided into. These will be held on March 26 and March 28 and are only being limited to class 12 students, with the aim to “disseminate career information, create career awareness about various opportunities and thereby making outgoing students career ready.”

There will be career exhibitions at the conclave venues and resource persons will deliver four career talks. Four counselling desks will also be set up at each venue for individual counselling of students.