Delhi: Cardiologist sacked after death of 3 patients at Rajiv Gandhi hospital

An associate professor of cardiology, working on contractual basis at Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, was terminated from service after the death of three patients with heart blockage earlier this month on orders from the Delhi Secretariat.

“… on recommendations of appropriate authority hereby orders the immediate termination of services of Dr Praveen Singh, associate professor (cardiology) currently working on contract basis in Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospital,” read the order from the government’s health and family department.

Action against the doctor was initiated on March 10 before a committee was set up to review the matter. On why the doctor was terminated, hospital medical director Dr Sanjay Aggarwal said, “The order came from the Delhi Secretariat and not the hospital. The secretariat can speak of the reasons.”

Dr Singh did not respond to requests seeking a comment.

Officials in the health department could not be reached for a comment.

The four-member committee was meeting for the second time on Monday and is yet to submit a report to the government. The committee is still investigating allegations of “medical negligence”. “There has been no conclusion as yet, doctors are investigating the matter,” said one of the members, on condition of anonymity.

The committee comprises Dr M A Geelani, professor of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery at GB Pant hospital; Dr Ranjit Kumar Nath, head of the department of cardiology at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital; Dr Girish MP, professor of cardiology at GB Pant hospital; and Dr Ankit Bansal, assistant professor of cardiology at GB Pant hospital.

Doctors from the hospital earlier told The Indian Express that the three patients were very ill and were taken to the cath lab for stenting. They had said two of the three patients died before the stent was placed.

Stenting is a procedure where a cylindrical hollow mesh is put inside the blocked vessel to open it up. When done in an emergency situation — like when a patient is having a heart attack — doctors try to reduce the door to needle time because the longer the blockage remains, the more the heart muscle gets damaged.

Two of the three patients who died were men between the ages of 30 and 40 years, while the third was a woman above 60 years.