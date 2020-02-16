Card recharge, footage gives away Gurgaon engineer who ‘flashed woman in Metro’

On Wednesday night, the woman had taken to Twitter to share her account of the incident inside the Metro.(Source: Express Archive) On Wednesday night, the woman had taken to Twitter to share her account of the incident inside the Metro.(Source: Express Archive)

Three days after an FIR was filed against a man for allegedly flashing a woman in the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro, a 28-year-old civil engineer who works at a Gurgaon firm has been arrested.

While Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) claimed that the accused was tracked down after he recharged his Metro card online, a senior police officer said that “CCTV footage from each station of the Yellow Line was scanned thoroughly to figure out his entry and exit points to trace him.”

Anuj Dayal, executive director, DMRC, said, “He had recharged his Metro card online after which his mobile number was tracked down and he was identified.”

A senior police officer said, “Accused took the Metro from Kashmere Gate and deboarded at a Gurgaon station, after which police personnel went to several offices with the side profile photo of the accused to identify him.”

A police officer said that at one such firm, a person recognised the accused.

DCP (Delhi Metro) Vikram Porwal said that a case under IPC sections 354 (sexual harassment), 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) has been registered against the man at Ghitorni police station. The accused, who hails from Karnal, was arrested from his Gurgaon house.

“We found his address and reached there, only to realise he had shifted elsewhere a while back. We then tracked down the current address to Sector 22, Gurgaon, and arrested him on Saturday,” said the police officer.

On Wednesday night, the woman had taken to Twitter to share her account of the incident inside the Metro. On Saturday, Dayal said, “We request the public to use the passenger emergency alarm button if they notice any such incident and inform the train operator. Also, please give the coach number so the person can be apprehended at the earliest.”

