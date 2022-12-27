Car with ‘district judge’ sticker runs over delivery exec

A 27-year-old food delivery executive was killed after a car, which bore a sticker marked “district judge”, allegedly rammed into his motorcycle in the early hours of Monday morning.

ACP 3 Susheel Kumar said they have arrested the driver, Soyab Mishra, who is a friend of the judge’s son. Police said he had fled after the incident.

According to officials in the district administration, the car belonged to a principal judge of the family court, who is a district judge cadre officer.

The victim, Parvinder Kumar from Bulandshahr, was a delivery executive of Zomato. The incident took place around 1.30 am while he was near the U-turn leading to Parthala roundabout. Passersby rushed him to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where he died of his injuries. The body has been sent for post-mortem and his family has been informed.

“The sector 113 police station officials were alerted around 1.30 am about a

road crash near a U-turn between Ek Murti roundabout and Parthala roundabout. A car had hit a biker, who was then taken to the Yatharth hospital for treatment,” a police spokesperson said.

Police filed an FIR under IPC sections relating to damage over Rs 50, causing death by negligence, as well as rash driving. Police said the car, a Toyota Corolla, has been seized.

(with PTI inputs)