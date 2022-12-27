scorecardresearch
Car with ‘district judge’ sticker runs over delivery exec

ACP 3 Susheel Kumar said they have arrested the driver, Soyab Mishra, who is a friend of the judge’s son. Police said he had fled after the incident.

Police filed an FIR under IPC sections relating to damage over Rs 50, causing death by negligence, as well as rash driving. (Representational/File)
A 27-year-old food delivery executive was killed after a car, which bore a sticker marked “district judge”, allegedly rammed into his motorcycle in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to officials in the district administration, the car belonged to a principal judge of the family court, who is a district judge cadre officer.

The victim, Parvinder Kumar from Bulandshahr, was a delivery executive of Zomato. The incident took place around 1.30 am while he was near the U-turn leading to Parthala roundabout. Passersby rushed him to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where he died of his injuries. The body has been sent for post-mortem and his family has been informed.

“The sector 113 police station officials were alerted around 1.30 am about a

road crash near a U-turn between Ek Murti roundabout and Parthala roundabout. A car had hit a biker, who was then taken to the Yatharth hospital for treatment,” a police spokesperson said.

Police filed an FIR under IPC sections relating to damage over Rs 50, causing death by negligence, as well as rash driving. Police said the car, a Toyota Corolla, has been seized.

(with PTI inputs)

