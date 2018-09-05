Car vandalism: Delhi HC rejects kanwaria’s release plea

Still from a video that captured the incident Still from a video that captured the incident

The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, dismissed a plea for release by one of the seven kanwarias, who was arrested in connection with vandalising a car in Delhi’s Moti Nagar last month.

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice I S Mehta opined that the detention of the accused — Vishal Singh — by police was legal, and a regular bail lies instead of a habeas corpus petition be filed by him. The accused, in his habeas corpus (a plea to produce a missing person in court), sought directions to police to release him, as he has been “illegally detained” since August 10.

Singh’s advocate, Jayant Bhatt, submitted that his client is in custody for a bailable offence, so he should be released immediately.

Standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, opposed the contention, saying the accused has been in custody since August 14, along with six other co-accused, in the matter. He also informed the court that all 10 people, including three juveniles, were apprehended for vandalising a car.

Mehra also contended that Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC has been slapped on the accused, which is a non-bailiable offence.

Taking note of this, the court orally observed the accused’s bail was already rejected by the magisterial court and, therefore, his habeas corpus plea does not lie and the same is held as “non-maintainable”.

