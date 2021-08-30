Car parking quarrel: HC directs two brothers, accused of beating neighbours, to perform social service at LNJP hospital

Quashing an FIR related to a car parking dispute, the Delhi High Court has directed two brothers, who were accused in the case, to perform social service for one month at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayana (LNJP) Hospital.

The accused had approached the court for quashing the FIR registered at Gokul Puri police station in 2017. Both the accused and complainant are relatives and neighbours and had settled their disputes in February 2021. Later, the accused had abused and hit the complainant with an iron rod over a dispute related to car parking.

Observing that continuation of the proceedings will only aggravate the bad blood between the parties who live in the same locality, Justice Prasad quashed the FIR and ordered the accused persons and complainant to remain bound by the terms of the settlement.

Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the accused to file a certificate of Medical Superintendent of LNJP hospital after completion of the one month to show compliance with the order.

“In case of any absenteeism/default or any misbehaviour on the part of the petitioners, the same shall be conveyed immediately by the Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, to the concerned SHO, who shall, in turn, inform the learned ASC for the State, for bringing the same to the notice of the Court and for seeking recall of the orders passed today,” said the court in its order.

The court also imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 each on the six persons of the family so that they do not repeat such activities in the future. The court directed that the cost be deposited with the “Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties”.