Car hits tempo on NH-48, one dead

A 60-year-old man died and four members of his family were injured after a tempo they were travelling in was hit by a car on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway on Sunday night, said police.

According to police, the incident took place near a chowk in the vicinity of 32nd Milestone on NH-48 when the victim and his five family members were going from Bhora Kalan in Pataudi to their residence in Nangloi, Delhi.

Police identified the deceased who was driving the three-wheeled tempo as Tarachand, who worked as a driver, from Delhi’s Mayapuri. Tarachand’s wife Krishna, and three other family members were also in the tempo, said his nephew, Monish Kumar, who escaped serious injuries.

“Around 10.40 pm, when we reached near a chowk on the highway, a speeding car hit our three-wheeler from behind. Due to the collision, the tempo overturned and rammed into a divider,” he said in the police complaint.

Police said Tarachand died on the spot, while four people were rushed to civil hospital in Gurgaon and then later referred to a hospital in Delhi.

“The accused car driver abandoned the car and escaped from the spot. Efforts are on to trace the driver. A case has been registered and a probe initiated. The injured persons suffered critical injuries and are undergoing treatment,” said a police officer.

A case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) at Civil Lines police station, said police.