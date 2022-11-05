scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Car hits motorbike, drags it along for some distance in Ghaziabad; driver arrested

A purported video of the event circulating on social media appears to show the driver arguing with some people after the accident. He then drives off quickly, with the fallen bike still entangled in his vehicle’s bumper.

The Ghaziabad police arrested a man after his vehicle allegedly hit a motorbike and dragged it along for a long distance in the upscale Indirapuram area (Representational)

Ghaziabad police have arrested a man after his vehicle allegedly hit a motorbike and dragged it along for a long distance in the upscale Indirapuram area on Wednesday evening, officers said.

A purported video of the event circulating on social media appears to show the driver arguing with a group of people in the aftermath of the accident. He then drives off quickly, with the fallen bike still entangled in his vehicle’s bumper. As the two-wheeler gets dragged on the road, a stream of sparks is also seen.

According to Swatantra Kumar Singh, circle officer (Indirapuram), “A car driver, Abhishek, had struck a man, Hawa Singh, who was on a bike. Without paying attention to the fact that the bike was stuck in the four-wheeler, he dragged it for a long time.” He added that no one was injured in the accident and that Abhishek’s car was seized.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 11:06:02 am
