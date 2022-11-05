Car hits motorbike, drags it along for some distance in Ghaziabad; driver arrested

Ghaziabad police have arrested a man after his vehicle allegedly hit a motorbike and dragged it along for a long distance in the upscale Indirapuram area on Wednesday evening, officers said.

A purported video of the event circulating on social media appears to show the driver arguing with a group of people in the aftermath of the accident. He then drives off quickly, with the fallen bike still entangled in his vehicle’s bumper. As the two-wheeler gets dragged on the road, a stream of sparks is also seen.

According to Swatantra Kumar Singh, circle officer (Indirapuram), “A car driver, Abhishek, had struck a man, Hawa Singh, who was on a bike. Without paying attention to the fact that the bike was stuck in the four-wheeler, he dragged it for a long time.” He added that no one was injured in the accident and that Abhishek’s car was seized.