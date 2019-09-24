Car hit from rear, pilot injured at Gurgaon underpass

A pilot with an Indian airline was injured early Monday morning when the car he was travelling in overturned after being hit by a speeding Skoda, inside the Sector 42 underpass on Golf Course Road. The driver of the vehicle also sustained minor injuries.

As per the FIR, the incident took place around 2 am when the pilot was returning home from the airport in a company car. He was sitting in the passenger seat.

“When we were passing through the Sector 42 underpass, a black Skoda hit us from behind… our car overturned. I sustained injuries… the driver of the Skoda… ran from the spot,” stated the complainant, who is admitted at Artemis Hospital.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the pilot, who did not want to be named, said, “The driver of the other car was driving rashly, and when he hit us from behind, our car rolled over once before coming to a stop. We managed to escape without more grievous injuries because we were wearing seat belts.”

An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees).

“Investigation is underway to track down the accused. No arrest has been made yet,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police. This is not the first accident to take place inside the Sector 42-23 underpass. Earlier this year, a chef at a bar in the city died after his bike was hit from behind by a speeding car. A colleague who was with him was also injured in the incident.

The Sector 42-43 underpass, also known as the Phase 1 underpass, is among three that run along Golf Course Road. In the last two years, the underpasses, which help ease congestion, have become notorious for accidents, many fatal, with vehicles travelling in the wrong direction inside the structures and also speeding along the stretch.

In an accident at the Sikanderpur underpass last year, the driver of a Swift Dzire cab and a security guard were killed, and a female pilot they were ferrying to the airport injured, after their car collided with a Scorpio travelling in the wrong direction.