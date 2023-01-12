Car hit by truck, dragged for 50 metres, 1 dead in Faridabad

A 32-year-old man died while his friend sustained injuries after a speeding truck allegedly hit them in Faridabad and dragged the car for 50-100 metres. Police said the accident took place due to smog in the early hours of Monday.

The victims were on their way from Gurgaon to Faridabad when the truck hit them and the car turned turtle and was dragged on the road. The truck driver managed to flee. As per the FIR, complainant Manan Kapoor (22) said he works at a private firm and was with the victim, Harpal Singh (32).

“We went out for some work and were returning to Faridabad around 2-3 am. A truck came speeding and was rashly driving. It hit our car from behind. The car turtle-turned. My friend Harpal and I sustained injuries and the bystanders called police. We were taken to a hospital where Harpal died,” said Kapoor in his complaint.

Police said Kapoor sustained minor injuries and is also undergoing treatment. A senior officer said, “The duo was coming back home when the truck rammed into their car. The car was nearly dragged for 50 metres after it overturned. We are checking CCTVs and will nab the accused.”

The deceased Harpal also worked at a private firm in Faridabad and is survived by his wife. The family has been informed.