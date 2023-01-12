scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Car hit by truck, dragged for 50 metres, 1 dead in Faridabad

The victims were on their way from Gurgaon to Faridabad when the truck hit them and the car turned turtle and was dragged on the road. The truck driver managed to flee. As per the FIR, complainant Manan Kapoor (22) said he works at a private firm and was with the victim, Harpal Singh (32).

Faridabad accident, Faridabad road accident, Faridabad car accident, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsThe deceased Harpal also worked at a private firm in Faridabad and is survived by his wife. The family has been informed.
Listen to this article
Car hit by truck, dragged for 50 metres, 1 dead in Faridabad
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 32-year-old man died while his friend sustained injuries after a speeding truck allegedly hit them in Faridabad and dragged the car for 50-100 metres. Police said the accident took place due to smog in the early hours of Monday.

The victims were on their way from Gurgaon to Faridabad when the truck hit them and the car turned turtle and was dragged on the road. The truck driver managed to flee. As per the FIR, complainant Manan Kapoor (22) said he works at a private firm and was with the victim, Harpal Singh (32).

“We went out for some work and were returning to Faridabad around 2-3 am. A truck came speeding and was rashly driving. It hit our car from behind. The car turtle-turned. My friend Harpal and I sustained injuries and the bystanders called police. We were taken to a hospital where Harpal died,” said Kapoor in his complaint.

Police said Kapoor sustained minor injuries and is also undergoing treatment. A senior officer said, “The duo was coming back home when the truck rammed into their car. The car was nearly dragged for 50 metres after it overturned. We are checking CCTVs and will nab the accused.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
More from Delhi

The deceased Harpal also worked at a private firm in Faridabad and is survived by his wife. The family has been informed.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 02:19 IST
Next Story

Nawanshahr DC cracks whip on power plant for emanating ash

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close