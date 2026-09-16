Car driver who hit woman biker in Gurgaon tried to escape after arrest: Police

Soon after he was arrested on Tuesday, gym owner and former kabaddi player Kalyan Bainsla, 33, accused of hitting a woman biker with his car in Gurgaon, allegedly dashed away to escape, said police. He, however, sustained injuries during the escape bid, officers added. Bainsla, who was arrested along with his cousin accompanying him at the time of the incident, has been booked in an attempt to murder case while other charges have also been added, officers said.

The police took suo motu cognizance of the case after the purported videos of the Golf Course Road hit-and-run incident were widely shared, showing a 27-year-old woman biker, Shivani Chauhan, getting rammed by a speeding car. She had also uploaded a video on social media, where she described the incident, saying that she feared for her safety.

As the dashcam and helmet-cam footage of the incident went viral, according to police, Bainsla gave interviews to television channels to present his version, allegedly switched off his mobile phone, and fled to evade arrest. Three special teams were constituted to trace him.

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A team from the Crime Branch Sohna tracked him down and apprehended him on Tuesday near Rajgarh in Rajasthan. However, during the custody transit, Bainsla, who hails from Chandhat in Haryana’s Palwal, tried to escape. Along with him, the police also arrested his cousin, Lovenish Gurjar (34), a resident of New Colony in Palwal, who was accompanying him at the time of the incident.

“After being apprehended, the accused attempted to escape from police custody on the pretext of urinating, during which he sustained some injuries after falling. He was provided primary treatment at a hospital,” a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

Police also seized the white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz used that Bainsla was allegedly driving, which is registered in the name of an associate, an Army personnel currently posted in Assam, according to officers. Bainsla had borrowed the vehicle two days prior to the incident.

While the Gurugram Police had initially registered an FIR on Monday for rash driving under basic sections, an in-depth probe and forensic CCTV analysis prompted investigators to significantly escalate the charges. Police added Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder.

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Based on the woman’s detailed statement regarding harassment on the road, Sections 78 (stalking) and 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the BNS were also invoked.

DCP (East) Sandeep Kumar confirmed that police have sought two days of police remand for the accused, who will be presented in court on Wednesday. “They made abusive comments and Bainsla to counter the narrative against him while on the run by giving interviews. He operates a gym and some properties of his. Attempt to murder is made out by his intent seen in the video, the girl was lucky to be having safety gear. Hence we have put in stringent sections.”