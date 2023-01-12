scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Kanjhawala death case: MHA directs Delhi Police to suspend those on duty in PCR vans, pickets

It also directed the city police to serve show-cause notices to the supervisory officers of the PCR vans and police pickets for their alleged dereliction of duties.

Video grab from CCTV footage of the car that hit Anjali and dragged her for several kilometres. (PTI Photo)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the Delhi Police on Thursday to suspend all the personnel posted at three PCR vans and two pickets on the night when a 20-year-old woman was killed in the national capital after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged by the vehicle for 10-12 kilometres.

Officials said the MHA also directed the city police to serve show-cause notices to the supervisory officers of the PCR vans and police pickets for their alleged dereliction of duties.

The action came following a report submitted by an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh.

Disciplinary action will also be taken against the police personnel who were on duty on that night, the officials said.
The MHA directed the Delhi Police to file the chargesheet in the case as soon as possible so that the culprits are punished.

Express Series |Delhi in the dark: Inadequate street lighting in the national capital

The city police has also been ordered to ensure that there is no let up in the investigation and submit fortnightly reports to the MHA on the progress of the probe.

Action must also been taken to improve the law-and-order situation in the capital so that people, especially women and children, live in a fear-free environment, the MHA said.

A thorough examination will be carried out to ascertain whether the PCR van units should be merged with the district police for better coordination.

The PCR vans were split from the district police a few years ago.

Proper scrutiny will be carried out by police of the areas in outer Delhi where there is little or no CCTV camera presence and the areas that do not have street lights.

Police will coordinate with civic agencies for the installation of CCTV cameras and street lights in such areas, the officials said.

The gruesome incident took place at outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala in the early hours of January 1.

The victim’s two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body dragged for around 10-12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Five men travelling in the car have been arrested, along with several of their accomplices.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 22:42 IST
